Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine; says ‘delivered 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen concentrators on the way’ 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared a picture from the hospital while he was getting his shot. He further revealed on his blog about the relief work that he has been doing and that he delivered 10 ventilators, and 50 oxygen concentrators on the way yesterday.

He wrote he has been “able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations.” The actor further informed that the 6 ventilators went to BMC “under the request of its Commissioner Mr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has done great innovative work in controlling the spread of the virus in the City, by bringing down the numbers. I shall be requesting the BMC to let me have a report on the delivery, the setting up and the functioning of these machines at the allocated locations, so we can keep a record of their proper usage. ”

Amitabh Bachchan stated that four ventilators have been delivered to Sion Hospital "along with some accessories that they needed to help in the detection process in these times; Nair Hospital; Kaleskar Hospital and the Jewel Nursing Home." Furthermore, he added that the first consignment of 50 oxygen concentrators “ordered and bought” by him will be landing in Delhi at 6am tomorrow. "The first consignment of the 50 Oxygen Concentrators ordered and bought by me from Poland should be on a plane as I write, and shall be landing in Delhi by 6 am tomorrow morning, on the Polish Airline LOT .. flight WAW/DEL /LO 1071 .. these shall be cleared by the Gurudwara Committee where I have donated in the building of the 400 bed facility and which was inaugurated the other day .. 300 functional immediately and the balance 100 in due time .. and the O2 concentrators shall also be donated to this facility for their discretionary use," he wrote.

"These are the 10 litre concentrators, but research from my office informs me that the 5 litre ones are also acceptable and in greater demand .. so I have bought another 50 oxygen concentrators today of the 5 litre capacity, and hopefully they should be despatched to us in a few days .. these shall be distributed to the needy facilities in Mumbai," he added. He further thanked government of Poland for helping him arrange the supplies. "My gratitude and gracious thanks to several people in the fructification of this delivery – The Govt.of Poland, the Mayor of Wroclaw, Mr Jacek Sutryk , the Indian Ambassador Mr Namgyal, and the Indian Consul Mr Johri for most generously helping in easing the logistics of transporting it over to India," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that the 25 bedded care system will be functional in the next few days. "The 25 bedded Care Centre that I had donated for to be put up in a School in Juhu is happily all ready .. the facilities are all in place .. and just today the relevant OC’s have been obtained from the BMC and the Fire Brigade .. just one more permission is due to come tomorrow and with that, the facility shall be ready to operate by Tuesday or Wednesday .. this is for the really needy and those that cannot afford the expenses required for their treatment," he wrote on his blog.

Big B said that he is sharing this not for praises but ensure that whatever is being donated is being put to use. "I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness. I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises."

"There have been many such campaigns and events where the organisers have collected funds for most worthy causes .. and that is most laudable .. but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns," he added in his note.

