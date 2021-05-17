Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh gifts her mom a new house

Actress Ashi Singh shot to fame when she essayed the role of Naina Agarwal in SET India's show, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai paired opposite Randeep Rai. The actress recently made a revelation that she has bought a new house and that it's a gift that she always wanted to give her mother.
In an interview with a tabloid, Ashi admitted she has got everything she has in life is for her mother. She told in the interview that the house is in her and her mother's joint name. Ashi bought the house 5 months back but, couldn't do anything in the new house because of the lockdown.
Ashi Singh made her debut in television through the show Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015.
