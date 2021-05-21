Maniesh Paul applauds humanitarian Mr. Shunty for having selflessly cremated over 2000 bodies in the second wave of Covid

After engaging in an informative conversation with Dr. Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital in the first episode of his podcast, Maniesh Paul highlights the wearing yet inspiring contribution of altruistic and independent social worker Mr. Shunty, who has cremated over 2000 dead bodies in Delhi.

With the second wave of Covid-19 spreading rapidly over the months, the nation has witnessed several adversities, including a devastating number of deaths. Owing to the nature of the virus, often several dead bodies are left unattended fearing infection, however, Mr. Shunty has been actively working to help people bid farewell to the world by arranging cremations.

Sharing the teaser of his interaction with Mr. Shunty, Maniesh Paul expressed his admiration towards the latter for his efforts towards humanity in the times when people are unable to dedicate themselves even to their own families.

Maniesh Paul said, "A REAL SUPERHERO…the man who has been helping people 24/7….been there for them…we need more people like these….COVID WARRIOR MR.JITENDER SINGH SHUNTY @jsshunty of SHAHEED BHAGAT SINGH SEWA DAL…know his story on my next episode of #themanieshpaulpodcast ….episode out trrw only on my youtube channel #mp #realhero #superhero #covidwarriors #helpinghand #delhi #gratitude #life".

Maniesh Paul launched 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast' with an aim to bring to life conversations about contemporary issues as well as stories of different people hailing from a varied spectrum of the society. From doctors, humanitarians, socialites to actors, the guestlist includes personalities from diverse backgrounds.

Recognized and appreciated for his remarkable colloquial skills, Maniesh Paul is celebrated amongst the best hosts across the nation. Through the podcast, Maniesh Paul uses his people's skills to divulge in hearty interactions with representatives of varied sectors.

