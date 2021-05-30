Sardar Ka Grandson actress Rakul Preet Singh’s white playsuit is the perfect summer outfit

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to impress with her style and beauty. She has been dropping her gym and yoga class looks. Rakul has been out and about busy with her professional commitments.

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted promoting her latest Netflix flick Sardar ka Grandson in a short white playsuit with a belt cinching the waist. The white dress featured a chain detail and three forth balloon sleeves. She wore this outfit from Deepika Nagpal Label and styled it with hot pink pumps from Steve Madden. She kept her accessories to a minimum with stacker rings from Misho Designs. Her makeup was dewy with glossy lips and her hair in a pony tail.

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has a packed schedule ahead. The actress was last seen in a cross-border love story, Sardar ka Grandson, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. She will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama MayDay, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

