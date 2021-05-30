Sonakshi Sinha’s quarantine look involves halter-neck black top and leggings

Sonakshi Sinha is currently at home like every other Indian since the second wave hit the country, COVID-19. The actress has been at home since the shootings have been halted in Mumbai. The actress often documents her life on Instagram and shares glimpses of her life.

A day ago, Sonakshi uploaded snaps on her Instagram where she was seen dressed in a black halter-neck top with black pants. She aced the all black look. She kept her makeup fresh and simple and her hair in her usual, classic waves. She captioned the picture, “Insta/FBook, u still there?” This is after the news about banning the social media sites broke in India.

She also took her first jab of the vaccine recently. On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2019's Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

