Anirudh Dave pens a heartwarming note on his wife Shubhi Ahuja’s birthday after spending 29 days in hospital battling COVID-19

Actor Anirudh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a month. The actor was admitted to ICU and is still in support of oxygen. Recently, Anirudh took to Instagram and expressed his warm wishes for his wife Shubhi Ahuja on her birthday on May 28.
Anirudh started his heartwarming note by showing gratitude towards his wife and son Anishq. The two of them gave him a ray of hope to fight against the COVID-19 infection when he was on an edge to give up. He said, "Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm today's my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this.Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh,patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai.”
Anirudh further said that he won’t ever forget the hard days when Shubhi stood by him without worrying about anything else. He wrote, “Well Shubhi,the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever..iss baahane aankhein khuli rahi, kahin tu phir se na aagyi ho. Darr toh hai hi..aur aankhein khuli rahi…………… love u. Missing you. Koi nahin .. jaldi…A very happy birthday my more then better half..and yes shubhi,its ok. if on this birthday we are not together… this is year on my bday 21 july will celebrate two birthdays. One is yours and other is for New life.. much love – anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ….happy birthday. Jaldi wapis lautunga…. lets all wish @shubhiahuja a very happy birthday.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ANIRUDH V DAVE (@aniruddh_dave)
The actor is still recovering from a lung infection as he is not allowed to speak yet.
On a professional note, Anirudh Dave will be seen in the movie BellBottom along co-star with Akshay Kumar.
Also Read: Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave posts on social media for first time in 22 days after he was admitted to ICU for COVID-19
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply