Anirudh Dave pens a heartwarming note on his wife Shubhi Ahuja’s birthday after spending 29 days in hospital battling COVID-19

Actor Anirudh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a month. The actor was admitted to ICU and is still in support of oxygen. Recently, Anirudh took to Instagram and expressed his warm wishes for his wife Shubhi Ahuja on her birthday on May 28.

Anirudh started his heartwarming note by showing gratitude towards his wife and son Anishq. The two of them gave him a ray of hope to fight against the COVID-19 infection when he was on an edge to give up. He said, "Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm today's my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this.Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh,patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai.”

He recalled the day when his wife came to see him and further added, “I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn't recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated ,non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son.Gave me an example of courage… this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai… trust me today all the beeps of medical equipments.Tune of others ventilators n monitors. Sounding like happy birthday tune in hospital…. bol nahin sakta abhi otherwise I wish I could tell u, when heavy heartedly u wrote some post request for prayers,which I saw that after 19 days.. seeing love n blessings n prayers my eyes welled up,again greatful to all of u. And Those who wishing n doing prayers. Love u yaar. Bahut jald ill reply all Gratitute.”

Anirudh further said that he won’t ever forget the hard days when Shubhi stood by him without worrying about anything else. He wrote, “Well Shubhi,the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever..iss baahane aankhein khuli rahi, kahin tu phir se na aagyi ho. Darr toh hai hi..aur aankhein khuli rahi…………… love u. Missing you. Koi nahin .. jaldi…A very happy birthday my more then better half..and yes shubhi,its ok. if on this birthday we are not together… this is year on my bday 21 july will celebrate two birthdays. One is yours and other is for New life.. much love – anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ….happy birthday. Jaldi wapis lautunga…. lets all wish @shubhiahuja a very happy birthday.”

The actor is still recovering from a lung infection as he is not allowed to speak yet.

On a professional note, Anirudh Dave will be seen in the movie BellBottom along co-star with Akshay Kumar.

