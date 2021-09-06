Priyanka Chopra is effortlessly chic in basic white t-shirt and pants paired with blazer and crocs

Priyanka Chopra is a fashion diva. Her bold and confident personality is what attracts everyone. She is currently in Los Angeles after wrapping up schedule of Citadel in London.

In her recent pictures, the actress posed for collaboration with crocs where she was seen wearing a basic white t-shirt with black pants and topped with beige blazer. She accessorised this power look with crocs comfort sandals black and beige sandals also paired it with a neck chain and finger rings.

Keeping her makeup subtle and hair pulled back, she looked an absolute goddess. She said how crocs are a perfect mix of comfort and style.

On the professional terms, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Matrix 4, Text For You and also in wedding comedy film with Mindy Kaling.

