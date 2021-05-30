Nicki Minaj looks like an actual Bratz doll in risky pink and orange figure-hugging jumpsuit

Rapper Nicki Minaj always opts for out-of-the-box ideas when it comes to fashion. Her quirky style statement is often talked about.
A day go, ‘Chun-Li’ rapper posted some fresh looks on her Instagram. In these pictures, she wore a white jumpsuit that was filled with a pink tie-dyed pattern and printed orange wavy design all over it. This jumpsuit also consisted of little bow ties in its lower half. The jumpsuit had a cutout at the back and belly area that accentuated Nicki’s figure.
On the work front, Nicki Minaj’s new mixtape release ‘Beam Me Scotty’ arrived at No. 2 on Billboard 200. The song ‘Seeing Green’ from the mixtape featuring Lil Wayne and drake ranked at No. 12 in this week’s Billboard Hot 100.
