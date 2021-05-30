Halsey flaunts her growing baby bump in tie-dye bodycon dress

Singer-songwriter Hasley, who is all excited to welcome a new member with boyfriend Alev Aydin, shared pictures with her fans where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

In her recent Instagram pictures, the star was seen donning a tie-n-due printed bodycon mini dress which featured a slit on the side. The moonlight print design perfectly flaunted her baby bump. The singer accessorised her look with a leather clutch, golden chain necklace and studs. She kept her makeup minimal with pink gloss. Sharing the picture with her fans, she captioned it, “Soaking up that moonlight.”

On the work front, Halsey will star in and serve as producer for the upcoming series The Player’s Table based on the 2020 Jessica Goodman novel, ‘They Wish They Were Us’ . She will star alongside Sydney Sweeney, noted for her roles in Euphoria and The Handmaid’s Tale

