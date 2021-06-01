Raj Kundra captures son Viaan imitating Shilpa Shetty’s dance steps at home; watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son seems to be following in his mother's footsteps when it comes to dancing. In a recent video shared by Raj Kundra, we can see how Viaan Raj Kundra has a flair for dance.
In the video shared by Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty can be seen recording a dance number behind a glass door. The clip has been recorded from the living room of the family. Raj caught Viaan following Shilpa’s actions from a distance.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)
Viaan is also seen wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Shilpa is seen wearing a stylish white outfit. Shilpa and her son are seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ which was a part of the film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as she appeals her fans to donate for a special cause
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply