Raj Kundra captures son Viaan imitating Shilpa Shetty’s dance steps at home; watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son seems to be following in his mother's footsteps when it comes to dancing. In a recent video shared by Raj Kundra, we can see how Viaan Raj Kundra has a flair for dance.

In the video shared by Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty can be seen recording a dance number behind a glass door. The clip has been recorded from the living room of the family. Raj caught Viaan following Shilpa’s actions from a distance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Viaan is also seen wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Shilpa is seen wearing a stylish white outfit. Shilpa and her son are seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ which was a part of the film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Shilpa and Raj who got married in 2009 welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Samisha last year via surrogacy.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as she appeals her fans to donate for a special cause

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results