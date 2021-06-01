Pooja Hegde’s performance in Radhe Shyam leaves co-star Prabhas extremely impressed

Pooja Hegde is soon to be seen in the Pan-India film Radhe Shyam opposite Baahubali star, Prabhas. The film is a period romantic drama where Hegde will be seen in the role of Prerna.

A source close to the film informed, "Prabhas, along with a few other members of the team, recently watched a copy of Radhe Shyam and he was so happy with Pooja's work. He just kept praising her, talking about how spectacular her performance was and how well her scenes had turned out. Prabhas was really impressed and we are sure that the audience is going to love Pooja all the same in the film."

According to reports, only a little bit of the shoot is pending for one song which will be done in Hyderabad once the lockdown eases. The team had earlier shot some parts of the film in Italy as well last year, post which Hegde had jumped straight into the shoot for Cirkus.

The Indian actress is currently using her lockdown to experiment with food, read scripts, listen to her favourite vinyl records and do yoga as part of her post-Covid care.

Besides this Pan-India film, Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, her upcoming next opposite Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapthy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

