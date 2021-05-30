Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show; shares throwback clip mimicking Jackie Shroff that left Anil Kapoor in splits

Actor Krushna Abhishek is eagerly waiting to restart shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. The show went off-air due to the paternity leave of Kapil Sharma and lockdown in Maharashtra. Recently, Krushna shared a clip of nostalgic days of the show on Instagram and is avidly waiting to relive them again.

On Friday, Krushna took his Instagram and shared a clip featuring Anil Kapoor. In the video, Krushna was seen impersonating Jackie Shroff, and his antics left Anil in cackling. From dressing up in a vest and wearing a scarf to the use of ‘bhidu’ while talking, Krushna definitely scored Jackie’s performance. Alongside the video, Krushna wrote, “We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can’t wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u. God heal the world ????@anilskapoor @tigerjackieshroff @kapilsharma @bharti.laughterqueen @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @apnabhidu.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment that read, “Outstanding.”

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show and was last seen in the movie O Pushpa I Hate Tears.

