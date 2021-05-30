Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show; shares throwback clip mimicking Jackie Shroff that left Anil Kapoor in splits

May 28, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Actor Krushna Abhishek is eagerly waiting to restart shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show.  The show went off-air due to the paternity leave of Kapil Sharma and lockdown in Maharashtra. Recently, Krushna shared a clip of nostalgic days of the show on Instagram and is avidly waiting to relive them again.

Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show; shares throwback clip mimicking Jackie Shroff that left Anil Kapoor in splits

On Friday, Krushna took his Instagram and shared a clip featuring Anil Kapoor. In the video, Krushna was seen impersonating Jackie Shroff, and his antics left Anil in cackling. From dressing up in a vest and wearing a scarf to the use of ‘bhidu’ while talking, Krushna definitely scored Jackie’s performance. Alongside the video, Krushna wrote,  “We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can’t wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u. God heal the world ????@anilskapoor @tigerjackieshroff @kapilsharma @bharti.laughterqueen @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @apnabhidu.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment that read, “Outstanding.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show and was last seen in the movie O Pushpa I Hate Tears.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to make a grand comeback with all-new season and fresh talent

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *