Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show; shares throwback clip mimicking Jackie Shroff that left Anil Kapoor in splits

Actor Krushna Abhishek is eagerly waiting to restart shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. The show went off-air due to the paternity leave of Kapil Sharma and lockdown in Maharashtra. Recently, Krushna shared a clip of nostalgic days of the show on Instagram and is avidly waiting to relive them again.
As soon as the post was uploaded, Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment that read, “Outstanding.”
On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show and was last seen in the movie O Pushpa I Hate Tears.
