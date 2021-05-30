BTS members glow as superstars in ‘Butter’ performance video 

More than a week ago, the 21st-century pop icons BTS dropped a music video along with 'Butter'. After celebrating a week of records and setting new records with the second English single, the second music video arrived with 'Butter (Hotter Remix)'. Today, making the weekend a little better for the fans, BTS dropped a performance video.

On Sunday, BTS released a performance video quite different from their dance practice video which was shot in their new HYBE building. The bright-lit room focused abundantly on the members who were dressed in warm colors – yellow, white, blue, green among others. The t-shirts, denims, jumpers, cardigans, and shorts added a soft feel to the look of the members. Showcasing their crisp choreography and strong screen presence, BTS charmed their way with their superstar glow and ever-so compelling dance break. In the description of the video, it was dedicated to their fans. "Special Thanks To SWEETEST ARMY," it read.

On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. Furthermore, the single has broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

After three YouTube records, BTS made their way to Spotify. 'Butter' garnered "11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

The pop icons debuted the performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021 followed by a second performance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and a third performance on the Good Morning America 2021 Summer Concert Series on May 28. BTS recently announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY.

