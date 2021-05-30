MONSTA X compels in ‘Gambler’ teaser ahead of ‘One Of A Kind’ album release on June 1

South Korean powerhouse group MONSTA X is set for their comeback. After their third full-length album 'Fatal Love', the group will release their next mini-album 'One Of A Kind'. Following a series of individual and group teaser photos, on Sunday, MONSTA X released the second teaser of the title track 'Gambler'.
On May 30, MONSTA X's second teaser shows Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M enter a room, fully guarded by their bodyguards. Dressed in sharp black suits, the six members arrive in a private casino-style room by showing their fierce gaze, ready to tackle the situation. You also witness Minhyuk and Kihyun at loggerheads in the scene.
