Colour Of The Week: White – Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Shanaya Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu keep it chic and classy

New week and new colour – we are back with the colour of week. Even during this pandemic, B-town celebrities are not leaving any chance to entertain their fans with their looks. This week, we spotted many stars donning white pieces.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Rakul Preet Singh, let us check out who graced the look perfectly.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra featured as a cover star for Vogue Australia for the month for June 2021. The actress was seen donning a Chanel’s white slip dress with black details and a plunging neckline. She teamed up with jewels from Bulgari. Keeping her makeup dewy with a mixture of shimmery glam to it, she looked stunning as always.

TAAPSEE PANNU

Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu was featured as the cover star for Vogue for the month May-June 2021. She was donning a white mini dress with black design and cut outs. Keeping up the monochrome look, she kept her makeup subtle and hair pulled back in a bun.

RAKUL PREET SINGH

She was also spotted in white this week. She wore a white playsuit with a belt cinching the waist which featured a chain detail and three-forth balloon sleeves for her new Sardar Ka Grandson promotions. She accessorised her look with pink bellies and subtle makeup she kept her hair ties in a ponytail.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Last but not the least, soon-to-make her B-town debut Shanaya Kapoor also flaunted some chic style. She was donning an all-white look pairing a white crop top with white sweatpants and white cropped jacket. She kept her makeup neutral with hair all open.

