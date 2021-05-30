James Gunn shares new The Suicide Squad photo featuring Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian 

Filmmaker James Gunn made the weekend a little excited for the fans of The Suicide Squad. He dropped a new photo of Task Force X from the upcoming film.

"Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad," he captioned the image. In the picture, you can see Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man.

The official synopsis reads, "Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

James Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda, and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atlas Entertainment/Peter Safran Production, A James Gunn Film, The Suicide Squad. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film opens in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

