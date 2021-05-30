Sonia Rathee on working with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3 and tackling toxic relationship in the series

Sonia Rathee is seen for the first time as a lead in ALT Balaji series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actress stars as Rumi Desai in the series opposite handsome Sidharth Shukla who makes his digital debut with this series. The story revolves around two very different and opposite people falling for each other and their struggle to be with each other, the story deals with toxic relationships and modern age love.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonia Rathee was asked what it was like working with Sidharth Shukla who is foraying into digital with this series. “It was also a rollercoaster in itself working with him. He’s definitely the fun guy; it was never boring around him as we were always playing around the sets as soon as they called cut. Work was not work which a great thing is also; we all had fun on sets and kept everybody happy. The entire crew happily had a fun time working together we kind of became like a family.”

In the trailer, it seems like a tragic story between Rumi and Agastya which is borderline toxic as well. When asked about why is it important to talk about toxic relationships, she said, “I think that the toxic relationship what you’re talking about is 100 % right in some ways. I think that the way story is told I think it’s important because it does show it is immature and that we aren’t good for each other. In some ways, it is destructive, it sheds light on that. It’s not glorifying toxic relationships so that’s a valid point at times we see that we take love because it is love and not because it is good for us. Agastya has issues but so does Rumi and she gives it back, so it’s a two sided thing and even I still bad for Agastya.”

Sonia further talked about her experience on toxic relationships in real life. “I have seen them, thankfully never been in one but I have seen toxic relationships and what it does to people. I have witnessed that people stay in that because its love and they feel like they are wanted or needed.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai — two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. He is a struggling artist; she is a poor little rich girl. But unfortunately, opposites attract. Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realize that it is too harder to fall out of love than to fall in it.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3' features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee along with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3 star Sonia Rathee sets the summer vibe in white flared mini dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results