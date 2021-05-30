Parineeti Chopra reveals her first reaction after seeing Arjun Kapoor cross-dress for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar 

Amazon Prime Video premiered Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer edgy thriller, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on 20th May 2021. Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. In a particular scene in the film, Arjun Kapoor is seen cross-dressing.
Reacting to the same, Parineeti Chopra recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed what was her first reaction after seeing Arjun Kapoor do the act. While answering a fan's question about the climax scene, Parineeti said, "I was so proud of him. Everybody knows my love for Arjun and my loyalty as a friend. He's the only guy who has done it like this, in a story narrative so convincingly. He is 6 foot tall, broad-shouldered man to dress in drag. It says so much about him as an actor, so I was very proud."
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “I was sick and tired of hearing people say that I’m not doing my best”- Parineeti Chopra
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply