Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on their 25th anniversary with lovely throwback pictures

Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Tanya Deol. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from their early dating days, wedding day, and from recent times.

Sharing pretty pictures of the couple, Bobby Deol’s post read, “My heart, my soul. You mean the world to me. Love you forever and ever. Happy 25th anniversary.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Class of ’83 and Aashram. The actor has Penthouse and Love Hostel in the pipeline.

