Virat Kohli reveals why he and Anushka Sharma have not exposed their daughter Vamika to social media 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl earlier this year and the couple is keeping their privacy intact. In February 2021, the couple announced they have named their daughter Vamika. Since then, the couple has hardly posted any pictures of their daughter on social media. Now, the Indian Cricket Team Captain is revealing why he and Anushka have refrained from exposing their daughter to social media.

Virat Kohli, on Saturday, did an #AskMe session on Instagram where he answered fan questions. The Indian captain is currently in quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai along with the rest of the Indian Cricket Team before they leave for England tour. Responding to a fan who asked him about his daughter and why they have not shared any pictures, he said, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice."

Anushka Sharma quickly also asked him a question during his chat session. “Where have you kept my headphones?” she asked. Replying to her, he said, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” and added grin and heart emojis.

When asked what does he do in his free time, he said, “Relax and watch some nice TV shows with Anushka.”

Virat Kohli along with the Indian team will travel to the UK on a chartered plane and reach the country on June 3. They will continue to live in bio-bubble for the test matches.

