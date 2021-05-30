Shahid Kapoor shares a picture with father Pankaj Kapur to wish him on his 67th birthday

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable photo with his father Pankaj Kapur on his birthday. The actor-filmmaker turned 67 on May 29.

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a lovely picture with him on his special day. In the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday dad."

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur have previously worked together in Mausam (2011). The film was directed by the latter with Sonam Kapoor starring opposite Shahid. The father-son duo worked together in Shaandaar (2015). They will play father and son in the upcoming film, Jersey.

