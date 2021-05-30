7 times Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s youngest contestant Anushka Sen showed her grooves through dance challenges on Instagram

The popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi will feature some of the most popular Television stars this time. For the very first time in the history of the show, it will have a contestant as young as just 18-years-old. Yes, you heard that right, and it's none other than Anushka Sen who is the youngest contestant ever to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anushka Sen is an Indian actress born in Ranchi and brought up in Mumbai. The actress had appeared in some of the most super hit television shows and music videos. Anushka began her career in 2009 with Zee TV’s serial Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and shot to fame with her stint in Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer.

Apart from her television career, Anushka Sen is also a very successful digital star of contemporary times. She has about 18.9 million followers on Instagram. She keeps posting about her latest updates and photoshoots on all her social media handles.

Apart from her beautiful pictures, Anushka is also very active in making dance videos. She keeps up with all the latest trends and posts some of the most fascinating videos on her reels section. Truly her reels section proves that she is a versatile artist and her dance moves prove that she is a great dancer too.

The actress never fails to win hearts at such a young age and keeps posting dance videos on a regular basis. Let's have a look at some of them.

