Memorial Day Fashion Deals

The first long weekend of summer plays host to a serious slew of savings, with the most popular purveyors of everything from vacuum cleaners to mattresses trotting out the best deals of the year. While there are most certainly Memorial Day sales to be shopped on bigger home investments, for the purposes of this roundup, we've got our eyes on a different type of score: slashed-price fashion. And this year, we’re creating an in-depth guide to the best Memorial Day clothing sales.

Don’t feel overwhelmed at the sheer volume of Memorial Day clothing sales and discount codes piling up in your inbox because we're here to help streamline that whole shopping experience for you. We'll be keeping this comprehensive guide stocked and organized with all the major fashion markdowns from brand-behemoths like Walmart to reader favorites like Anthropologie and luxury brands like SSENSE. (For brands whose Memorial Day promos haven’t started, we left a tantalizing placeholder from their current sale sections.) Ahead, find all the Memorial Day clothing sales worth your clicks and spending cash.

Reader Favorites

From Everlane to Etsy, the retailers ahead are some of our readers’ most-loved fashion destinations — you’ll want to pay attention to the top-rated savings ahead.

Nordstrom

Dates: May 26 – June 6

Sale: Save up to 50% off at the Half-Yearly Sale

Code: None

Shop Nordstrom

Born Beca Flat, $, available at Nordstrom

Lululemon

Dates: Weekly on Thursdays

Sale: New drops in the “We Made Too Much” section

Code: None

Shop Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $, available at Lululemon

Everlane

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 50% off

Code: None

Shop Everlane

Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee, $, available at Everlane

