Tusshar Kapoor shares video from son Laksshya’s birthday; Ekta Kapoor pens a sweet note

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor turned five years old on Tuesday, June 1. On this special day, Tusshar arranged a low-key birthday bash for his son with family members.
He shared a glimpse of get-together on social media. Tusshar Kapoor shared a video on Instagram where Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor can be seen during the cake cutting ceremony. The video shows a complete euphoria between them.
Ekta Kapoor also shared a video collage and wrote, “If someone changed my life it has to b u! Lakuuuu u made me feel love like no other ❤ happie bday my son /boy.”
On the professional front, Tusshar Kapoor made his debut as producer with the film Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.
