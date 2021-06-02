Parineeti Chopra dons athleisure look with luxury Gucci bag worth Rs. 1 lakh

Parineeti Chopra has had three back-to-back releases this year. Now, she is in Turkey and posting pictures. She looked all things ravishing and ready to take on the world!

In her latest post, Parineeti was seen dressed in an oversized grey tee with forest green sweatpants. She paired it with sunglasses and white Nike Airforce 1 sneakers. She was carrying GG Marmont mini round shoulder bag which made in matelassé chevron leather with a heart on the back, finished with a vintage effect. It is worth $1,390 (Rs. 1 lakh approx). She pulled of the Gen-Z street wear looks and asked fans for tips to ace the Gen-Z streetwear look with some Gen-Z slang.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back films releases this year. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina, the actress starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl On The Train.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Also Read: Alaya F steps out in casuals and Rs. 1.3 lakh Louis Vuitton luxury bag

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results