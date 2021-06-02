Alaya F steps out in casuals and Rs. 1.3 lakh Louis Vuitton luxury bag

Actress Alaya F is a hottie and it's an undeniable fact. All her Instagram posts are fire and her looks are on fleek. With shootings halted, she is at home just like everyone else. But, yesterday, Alaya spotted out and about in the city running errands in the most basic yet upscale stylish outfit ever!

She was seen wearing a beige halter neck top with white joggers that she paired with white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton NÉONOÉ MM bag worth Rs. 1.3 lakh approx. She looked casual yet absolutely high on luxury and we love her outfit. She kept her makeup simple with and fresh with her hair in a net high pony tail with golden hoops.

On the professional front, Alaya F was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman. She hasn't announced her next project yet.

