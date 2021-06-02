Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to enter the Guinness Book of World Records

Sab TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, began airing on July 28, 2008, almost 13 years back. It is the longest-running Indian sitcom.

Recently, after having so many achievements in the past, the show has reached yet milestone and has successfully completed 3000 episodes. The show is soon going to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for being the longest-running show on television.

According to the reports, the source close to the show has confirmed that it will soon be registered for the same.

Well, apart from this the show has also been into headlines in the past few weeks where rumours about Raj aka Tapu and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's rift, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji used casteist slur in one of her videos on social media made it to the news.

