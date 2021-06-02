Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz call off their engagement

Matthew Perry, popularly known as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, has called off his engagement with fiancée Molly Hurwitz after dating for two years.

According to PEOPLE, Perry said in a statement, “Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

The couple began dating each other in 2018 and engaged in November 2020. After the engagement last year, Mathew told the same tabloid, "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together this year. She wrote, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite."

The couple parted ways just few days after the premiere of Friends: The Reunion which brought the main cast together – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt Le Blanc.

On the professional front, Matthew Perry will star in Don't Look Up.

