Rana Daggubati poses with his in-laws as he and Miheeka Bajaj spend time with family; see pic

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj who tied the knot in August last year shared their pictures only on special occasions. On Thursday, Miheeka's mother, Bunty Bajaj shared a family picture on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday.
In May 2020, Rana Daggubati had announced that he proposed to Miheeka who agreed to marry him. That was the first time that Rana introduced Miheeka to the world and hence took everyone by surprise. In May this year, Miheeka shared the picture shared by Rana last year and wrote "He asked and I said yes… Best decision ever! Can't believe it's been a year already! Thanks for asking btw. I love you! @ranadaggubati (sic)."
