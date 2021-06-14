Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty sets the stage for battle between ‘Darr’ and ‘Dare’ in first promo 

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has set the stage for the battle between 'Darr' and 'Dare in the first promo for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show, which is being filmed in Cape Town, will see contestants stepping up to face their fears in order to win the trophy.
The promo begins with Rohit teasing the upcoming season. “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition,” he says in the promo. He is seen driving around in a car and then jumping onto a helicopter.
“7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron Ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11,” Shetty wrote earlier while celebrating his 7-year journey as a host.
