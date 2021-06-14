Disha Patani receives loving birthday wish from Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff 

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating for a while. Though they haven't confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together for dinner or brunch outings, vacations and red carpet appearances. On the special occasion of her birthday, Disha Patani received a warm wish from Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff.

Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram with Disha on June 13, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani."

Disha commented, "Awwww love you so much auntyy❤️❤️ you’re the best❤️❤️."

On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

