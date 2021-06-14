Varun Dhawan wishes his mother Karuna Dhawan with a heartwarming birthday message 

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his mother Karun Dhawan's birthday on June 12 with a heartwarming message. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures with her and called her his strength.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He will resume shooting from June 26 with all safety protocols. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon. V
Varun is also a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakra Koli. It is directed by Raj Mehta.
