Varun Dhawan wishes his mother Karuna Dhawan with a heartwarming birthday message 

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his mother Karun Dhawan's birthday on June 12 with a heartwarming message. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures with her and called her his strength.

"Ma…She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience," Varun Dhawan wrote in his Instagram post. Karuna is married to veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He will resume shooting from June 26 with all safety protocols. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon. V

Varun is also a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakra Koli. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to start shooting for the last leg of Bhediya on June 26

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results