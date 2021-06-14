Karishma Tanna enjoys cosy Sunday in ruffled crop top and mini wrap skirt 

Actor Karishma Tanna is a stunning diva. The leggy lass often flaunts her comfy yet chic style on Instagram to her millions of followers. While it's raining in many parts of the country, the actress is still owning the summer vibe.

On Sunday, Karishma Tanna shared series of pictures on her Instagram. She wore a ruffled crop top in powder blue and a mini wrap-around skirt flaunting her long and toned legs. She paired the look with white strappy heels. She opted for minimal makeup and no accessories for this look.

It looked like her room where she often gets ready for shoots or videos. You could see the mirror, dressing table, ring lights, etc in the room.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

