Rashmika Mandanna arrives in Mumbai with her cute pet to resume the shoot of Goodbye

June 13, 2021

With the partial relaxation of the lockdown in Maharashtra, many actors and filmmakers have started getting back to work, keeping in mind all the safety precautions. Rashmika Mandanna, who was stationed in Hyderabad is all set to start shooting for Goodbye in Mumbai.

The actress was papped last night at the Mumbai airport. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her cutesy travel partner. The actress had her pet in her arms as her travel companion and one couldn’t get their eyes off the adorable dog. She donned chic, casual apparel as she waved to the shutterbugs at the airport.

Rashmika is all set to debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She even has Goodbye in her kitty as her second Hindi film which will see her opposite Amitabh Bachchan, along with Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

