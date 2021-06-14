Hits & Misses Of The Week: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor make a statement; Vidya Balan, Shilpa leave us unimpressed

We're back with the hits and misses of the week. The relaxation in the lockdown restrictions saw B-Town folk stepping out for their daily outings and activities.

We line up this week's Hits and Misses, let's find out who made the cut and who didn't.

HITS OF THE WEEK

NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi was out and about looking stunning in a white criss-cross detail cropped top with skinny tight jeans and a bag. Nora impressed with this simple yet chic look!

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt kept it casual in a pink Karl Lagerfeld baby pink sweatshirt with Karl written on it worth €185 (Rs. 16,400). The actress paired with black shorts and black sneakers. She carried a Dior large tote bag from Spring/Summer 2021 collection in a beige style which is fully embroidered with tonal stripes. Adorned with a 'Christian Dior' signature on the front, the bag is worth $3,400 (Rs. 2.4 lakh).

YAMI GAUTAM

The new bride Yami looked ethereal as ever in all her wedding and post-wedding pictures. She looked beautiful in the red saree, mangalsutra, and sindoor with a glowing face and tinted lips.

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor looked like a beautiful floral queen on her birthday. Sonam chose the most simple yet beautiful piece with floral designs. She wore a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead creation with a puffy shoulder detailed cropped top with a flared skirt that is a perfect pick for an easy breezy summer afternoon. We loved her soft makeup and hairdo. Sonam's birthday outfit was one gorgeous creation but could burn a hole in your pocket, priced at Rs. 134,470.

MADHURI DIXIT

No one does traditional dressing like the Dhak Dhak girl. Madhuri was seen dressed in a gorgeous lilac phulkari lehenga with intricate work and soft hues. The beautiful lilac lehenga was embroidered with heavy sequin work, colour threads, show-stealing ice blue designs and intricate gota work. This flared skirt was paired with a subtle yet gorgeous quarter-sleeved blouse. She paired it with a colorful dupatta with embroidery, sequins, and gota work. Madhuri kept her makeup fresh with shimmery undertones, a light lavender eye shadow, glossy pink lips, and her hair in a loose low ponytail. She completed the look with a heavy diamond choker and diamond earrings. She paired this lavender Phulkari set from Sukriti and Aakriti collection and costs a whopping Rs. 1,23,200.

ESHA GUPTA

Esha shed major boss lady vibes in the soft-hued blazer with a grey bustier with high-waisted straight fit pants. Her effortless style is a perfect fit for formal meetings.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

VIDYA BALAN

Vidya Balan is worth every penny in all her looks for the promotions of her latest flick Sherni but her recent green outfit didn't make the cut. The print-on-print look and colour didn't flatter Vidya and it was too over the top.

SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty is one gorgeous actress but for her birthday celebrations, her outfit pick wasn't our favourite. The Floral piece with an oversized blazer and Maison Valentino belt wasn't the best look of the week.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi joins the league of Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Madonna with her photoshoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results