Hits & Misses Of The Week: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor make a statement; Vidya Balan, Shilpa leave us unimpressed

We're back with the hits and misses of the week. The relaxation in the lockdown restrictions saw B-Town folk stepping out for their daily outings and activities.
We line up this week's Hits and Misses, let's find out who made the cut and who didn't.
HITS OF THE WEEK
NORA FATEHI
Nora Fatehi was out and about looking stunning in a white criss-cross detail cropped top with skinny tight jeans and a bag. Nora impressed with this simple yet chic look!
ALIA BHATT
YAMI GAUTAM
The new bride Yami looked ethereal as ever in all her wedding and post-wedding pictures. She looked beautiful in the red saree, mangalsutra, and sindoor with a glowing face and tinted lips.
SONAM KAPOOR
Sonam Kapoor looked like a beautiful floral queen on her birthday. Sonam chose the most simple yet beautiful piece with floral designs. She wore a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead creation with a puffy shoulder detailed cropped top with a flared skirt that is a perfect pick for an easy breezy summer afternoon. We loved her soft makeup and hairdo. Sonam's birthday outfit was one gorgeous creation but could burn a hole in your pocket, priced at Rs. 134,470.
MADHURI DIXIT
ESHA GUPTA
Esha shed major boss lady vibes in the soft-hued blazer with a grey bustier with high-waisted straight fit pants. Her effortless style is a perfect fit for formal meetings.
MISSES OF THE WEEK
VIDYA BALAN
Vidya Balan is worth every penny in all her looks for the promotions of her latest flick Sherni but her recent green outfit didn't make the cut. The print-on-print look and colour didn't flatter Vidya and it was too over the top.
SHILPA SHETTY
Also Read: Nora Fatehi joins the league of Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Madonna with her photoshoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply