10 incredible makeup transformation Instagram reels on Lil Nas X’s hit song ‘Montero’ that are a must-watch

We always get to see different types of trends on social media – there are very few challenges that stay memorable. Lil Nas X’s dropped his single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ that took the internet by storm for its music video and ignited a lot of discussions and controversy as well on social media. As the song went viral, so did several challenges on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

The makeup challenge on the song is certainly going to be a memorable one. In this challenge, influencers make use of amazing transitions and present us with creative makeup looks while the ‘Montero song is playing in the background. If you haven’t watched it yet, you are at the right place!

Here’s our list of the most incredible 'Montero' makeup looks:

HARSHLEEN J HANS

Indian content creator and makeup artist Harshleen J Hans not only used her amazing makeup skills but also made sure to impress us with amazing transitions and animation. She presented two opposite makeup styles i.e light angel makeup and beautifully done devil-inspired heavy makeup.

NOOR DABASH

Noor Dabash is a content creator who rose to fame quickly on TikTok and now on Instagram, especially after posting a reel on the ‘Montero’ makeup challenge. The creator heavily used red and black colours and big yellow horns that helped her immensely in portraying the darkness of that look.

MEREDITH DUXBURY

Meredith, who went viral for her unique way of applying foundation on Instagram and TikTok, certainly didn’t disappoint us with her ‘Montero’ makeup look. The heavy red eye makeup and poppy red lipstick worked very well for the challenge.

PRINCE MARELL

Influencer Prince Marell gave that ultimate drag queen look with heavy jewellery and a big red wig which made this look authentic. The use of purple, pink, and silver colors for eye makeup was something different from other creators that we got to see.

EMMA NORTON

Influencer and makeup artist Emma Norton has many amazing reels on makeup looks. The artist created unique ‘Montero’ look. From face paint to use of silicon horns and fake flowers, the look was mesmerizing.

ALENA KOROBA

Digital creator Alena Koroba made this challenge creative by using a telephone as a prop and metaphorical short storyline topping it up with heavy devil-inspired makeup. This look felt real with the use of a white lens before the transition and using pitch black eye lens for the final look. The creative use of the blue flickering light effect which just made this look more awesome.

JÚNIOR SILVA

Content creator and makeup artist Júnior Silva made this reel creatively pleasing by using various props. The transitions were on point in his video and presented two looks – one was an angelic look and a dark devil-inspired look.

DIA SHAH

India content creator and makeup artist Dia Shah is certainly is a talented makeup artist. She made this reel more creative by using Instagram filters on top of an amazing makeup look. Her look heavily consisted of red, black, and golden color on top of devil horns which helped in enhancing the look’s authenticity.

SHANTANU DHOPE

Shantanu Dhope certainly has some out-of-the-box makeup ideas which are helping him with his Instagram growth. His ‘Montero’ makeup challenge was heavily appreciated by his followers. In his reel, he took us through every step on making this look. He topped this lookup with a red blazer that gave us the ultimate devilish feels.

CLAUDIO JUNIO

Instagram Influencer and makeup Artist Claudio Junio is getting a lot of attention on social media for his amazing makeup looks. He certainly won the hearts of his follower with his ‘Montero’ makeup challenge. He not only used heavy makeup but also accessories this look with a silver chain, devil horn hair belt, and a beautiful wig.

