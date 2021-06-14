“I think I was at the right place at the right time”- Vidya Balan speaks about her cinematic work that has led to change

With a very strong, unusual, and yet another ground-breaking film on the way, Vidya Balan continues to hold the fort on successful female-led films. The actress has always given the audiences a taste of something new, some amazing performances in stories that are unconventional.

Speaking about her journey and the choices she made, Vidya Balan opens up to share, "Honestly, it's not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfill me and therefore I went ahead and made the choices that I made. I think I was at the right place at the right time therefore and not only did it work for me but it began to change something for Hindi cinema but I cannot take the credit for any of that. But, yes it's been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I hope that it only gets better from here."

An extraordinaire on screen, the actress will be seen in her upcoming film Sherni on Amazon Prime Video. Essaying the role of an upright forest officer who balances her marriage with a rather unusual job, on the lookout for a man-eating tigress the actress will be seen in the thick of the man-animal conflict in the film.

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi will be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film Newton.

