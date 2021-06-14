Disha Patani’s fans distribute food kits to children, feed strays and plant trees on her birthday

Actress Disha Patani has an enormous fanbase. On the occasion of the actress' 28th birthday, her fans celebrated it by distributing food among children, feeding stay animals, and cattle and planting trees. The fans cut a cake with Disha's name at an NGO at Rampur UP with the orphan children and distributed food and juices along with the cake.

It is a known fact that Disha has a fondness for animals and has 4 pets. In fact, the actress has a special account dedicated to her pets on Instagram where she keeps posting their pictures. Keeping in mind her love for animals, Disha's fans decided to share the joy of the actress' birthday by feeding stray dogs and cattle. A few fans also came together and celebrated her birthday planting trees around in their surroundings.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian Returns, an action thriller that’s backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

