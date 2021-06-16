Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree after large number of trees uprooted due to Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae caused a lot of disruption in the state of Maharashtra. To bear the loss, Bollywood celebrities have come forward in planting and adopting tress. Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday shared an Instagram post where she can be seen watering her adopted plant with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.
On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India opposite Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from it, the actress is also all set and gearing up for her digital debut Fallen, where she will be playing the role of a cop for the very first time.
