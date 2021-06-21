Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath to go on floors on September 20

A while back we had reported that Tiger Shroff was all set to return to work with the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath. However, with the second wave of Covid-19 wreaking havoc, the country went into lockdown with business and shoots being shut till further notice. Now, we hear that with the government relaxing the lockdown norms and with shooting beginning Tiger Shroff is all set to commence work on Ganapath. However, we hear that the makers of the film are looking to go on floors with Ganapath on September 20.

“The Covid-19 lockdown and the protocols issued have given filmmakers ample amount of time to do their ground work before shooting. Now with things opening up and the protocols being relaxed a lot of filmmakers are looking to commence shooting, however, there are a few who would rather wait for a while longer,” says a well-placed industry source to Bollywood Hungama. Talking about Ganapath further he adds, “Vikas is ready with Ganapath, Tiger too is keen on starting the film. But prudence in cases like this can go a long way. The film was to go on floors last year end, but with Covid it has been delayed. Now, the situation has changed but the makers have chosen September 20 as the date to commence shooting the film, giving enough time to understand the situation and for things to return to normalcy.”

In the film, Tiger plays the titular character of Ganapath, and apart from boxing, he is also in the process of getting the Mumbaiya dialect. Being a trained martial artist, Tiger has also learnt different forms of boxing and mix martial arts for the movie.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff begins Vikas Bahl’s GANPAT from December, Heropanti 2 also expected to begin in same month

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results