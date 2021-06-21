Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan goes on floors today

The shoot of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan commences today. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's sisters in the film.

Announced last year on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Akshay Kumar had said, “Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. Can’t wait to begin filming for this one!” The makers were aiming for a November 2021 release. However, owing to the pandemic, the film got delayed.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share a picture from the sets of Raksha Bandhan where he is seen discussing something with the director while holding a clapboard in his hand. "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.

@aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ♥️

Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes ," he captioned the post.

Bhumi and Akshay will be reuniting after they played a married couple in the hit film Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. Meanwhile, this is Akshay's second project with Aanand L Rai. He wrapped up the filmmaker's next Atrangi Re earlier this year. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Raksha Bandhan is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. The film is a Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

