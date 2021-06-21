Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty to come together for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is known to bring together an interesting cast with every project. With another such recent development, the news is that the filmmaker is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project. Both the actors, respectively have Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Tadap starring Ahan Shetty on the cards with Nadiadwala. The development of the project is underway however, more details are soon to be divulged on the project.

A source close to the production shares, “The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid Nadiadwala could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon.”

Earlier this year, Akshay’s rugged look from Bachchan Pandey was unveiled and the actor will be teaming up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the tenth time in Bachchan Pandey. Also, Kumar had presented the first poster of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria being produced by the producer.

