BTS makes history with ‘Butter’, becomes first Asian act to claim No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 4 consecutive weeks 

Get it, let it, roll! A month since the release of their second English single 'Butter', the song from the South Korean juggernaut remains on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The dance-pop anthem, which released on May 21, is at No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for a fourth consecutive week, making BTS the first Asian act in history to achieve this milestone. It becomes the group's longest-leading No. 1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of 'Dynamite'.

According to Billboard Charts, "'Butter' drew 12.5 million U.S. streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20. Of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the song is just the 13th to spend its first four weeks at No. 1."

'Butter' is the first No. 1 song debut by a group to remain atop on the Hot 100 chart for the first four weeks, in this century. The song also remains No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with over 111,000 sold. The song also becomes the first track to sell over 600,000 downloads in the US in 2021. It has sold over 2x the amount of copies as the next bestseller ('Dynamite').

The GRAMMY-nominated group's song became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify’s history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The accompanying music video also set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

BTS has dropped one instrumental and three remixes of 'Butter' – Hotter Remix, followed by Sweeter and Cooler remixes. The group is set to drop a new track along with the 'Butter' CD single on July 9, which is called ARMY DAY, as it is the day when their fandom name was announced.

