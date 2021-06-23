TWICE to release new 10-track Japanese album ‘Perfect World’ on July 28, 2021

New music is coming from the popular South Korean female group TWICE. Following the release of their Korean album 'Taste Of Love', the group will release their new Japanese album 'Perfect World' on July 28, 2021.

The group, featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, will release their third Japanese album with 10 tracks including 'Fanfare', 'Better', and their last release 'Kura Kura'.

Tracklist:

1. Perfect World

2. BETTER

3. Good at Love

4. Fanfare

5. Kura Kura

6. Four-leaf Clover

7. In the summer

8. PIECES OF LOVE

9. Thank you, Family

10. PROMISE

The Japanese album comes on the heels of their 10th mini-album 'Taste Of Love' with title track music video 'Alcohol-Free' which unveiled on June 9 whereas the physical and digital album dropped on June 11. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Album Sales chart, and World Albums chart. The group became the first girl group in history and not just K-pop to ever top the Top Album Sales chart with an EP. The group also became the first female K-pop act in history to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with an EP ranking at No. 6.

