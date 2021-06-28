“We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end” – reveals Shahab Ali on his deleted scenes with Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2

They say it's not just the hero who makes a show superhit, a villain is equally responsible in it. Well, truly Shahabh Ali proved this phase absolutely correct. The actor has a great contribution in the spy-thriller, The Family Man 2. The actor essayed the role of Sajid and been getting an immense amount of love and appreciation for his performance in the show.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahabh revealed that his character was supposed to fall in love with Samantha Akkineni's Rajji and there were some intimate scenes between the two that were deleted in the final stage. The actor said, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process – you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out. I think only those scenes were kept that were required and logical for the show. The parts that were not logical were not kept, so it's not like that."

When asked Shahabh if he and Samantha shot any scenes that had physical intimacy, the actor further said, “We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe for the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal actually, that's the process.”

In the series, Sajid and Rajji played by the actors are both portrayed as cold and ruthless, with no emotional connection with towards fellow humans. However, towards the end, there is a slight hint of the duo developing a soft corner for each other.

