This outfit for MEN was featured at the Milan spring/Summer 2022 show this week and believe it or not, it’s FENDI! Usually, strange designs like this come from young up and coming fearless designers who want to be noticed and have nothing to lose. You can’t picture a customer actually buying it. But it’s Fendi! Can you imagine anyone having the courage to wear this? At least the model doesn’t have a beard…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

