Britney Spears Needs Someone To Watch Over Her- And Her Boyfriend

This is the mob scene outside the LA Supreme Court building where Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing is taking place. It’s shocking that so many people are intensely interested in the situation. Certainly MOST INTERESTED OF ALL is Britney’s 26 year old handsome boyfriend Sam Asghari, who doesn’t get along with Britney’s dad. Britney and Sam met 5 years ago when he appeared in her Slumber Party video. She fell for the personal trainer hook line and sinker, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. We get the feeling Sam is eager to marry Britney ASAP and take control of her life, if her father Jamie ever steps away from the conservatorship. Don’t think that’s a good thing. Remember, Britney was judged incapable of raising her own two sons…

