Simon Cowell And His High Heel Sneakers

Interesting to see that Simon Cowell has joined Tom Cruise in the built-up sneakers club. Okay, we’re a little obsessed by male celebrities who wear lifts in their shoes. But it IS a fascinating subject. We are very familiar with Simon’s cowboy boots with heels and lifts inside, but we hadn’t noticed his elevator sneakers. Sylvester Stallone was the FIRST celebrity we encountered who had lifts in his custom sneakers back in the 80’s. He may have even been the FIRST ever to do it. (He was also furious when we wrote about it!) Since then, male celebrities have them custom made quite frequently. Simon wore his for a charity walk he went on with Lauren Silverman – they raised money for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices in the UK. A nice gesture…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

