Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari and actor Angira Dhar get married

Actor Angira Dhar and director Anand Tiwari took to social media to announce their wedding. The two who worked together in the film Love Per Square Foot got married on April 30, but announced it on June 25.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)
Anand Tiwari is also known for his role in films like Kites, Udaan, and Go Goa Gone. The Netflix original Love per Square Foot starring Angira and Vicky Kaushal had marked his directorial debut. Meanwhile, Angira has been a part of the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat, and the film Commando 3. She will next be seen in the film MayDay.
ALSO READ: Angira Dhar walks out of Dongri to Dubai over date clash; Kritika Kamra to now play Haseena Parkar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply