Jannat Zubair looks beautiful as she wishes her followers ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Internet sensation and television actress Jannat Zubair is a big time fashionista. Recently, the actress took on Instagram to wish her fans Jumma Mubarak.

Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of herself from her trip to Dubai. She is donning an all-white traditional outfit. Keeping her makeup and hair all simple and minimal she looked lovely. She wished her followers, “Jumma Mubarak.”

On the work front, Jannat Zubair recently hit 30 million followers on her Instagram and was last seen in a music video ‘Lehja’.

